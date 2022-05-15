TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,229 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of V.F. worth $23,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,714,000 after purchasing an additional 910,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,858,000 after buying an additional 177,830 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,390,000 after buying an additional 1,180,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $306,185,000 after buying an additional 262,785 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 11.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,792,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,060,000 after buying an additional 293,672 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average of $64.03. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

