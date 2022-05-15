Target (NYSE:TGT) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.23.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $219.73 on Thursday. Target has a 1-year low of $184.00 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 25.59%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

