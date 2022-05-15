Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the retailer on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Target has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Target has a payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Target to earn $15.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE TGT opened at $219.73 on Friday. Target has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.