Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-$2.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-$3.53 billion.

SSMXY opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.42. Sysmex has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $69.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17.

Sysmex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

