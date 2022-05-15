Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-$2.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-$3.53 billion.
SSMXY opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.42. Sysmex has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $69.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17.
Sysmex Company Profile (Get Rating)
