Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock Holdings Reduced by B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial Inc. decreased its position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,538,462 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,288,076 shares during the period. Synchronoss Technologies comprises approximately 3.2% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 13.06% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $28,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,075,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 3,033.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 29,238 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 75,253 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 50,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 449,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,053. The firm has a market cap of $128.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.16. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey George Miller bought 72,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,443.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Doran purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 334,422 shares of company stock worth $422,357. 30.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

