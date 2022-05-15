SyncFab Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11,428.00 (MFG)

SyncFab (MFG) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. One SyncFab coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SyncFab has traded flat against the US dollar. SyncFab has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00105152 BTC.

SyncFab Profile

SyncFab (MFG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

SyncFab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

