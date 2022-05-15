Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Cowen cut shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWCH. TheStreet cut shares of Switch from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Switch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Switch from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.91.

SWCH stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61. Switch has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 525.13%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,229,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,658,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,692,539.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Switch by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

