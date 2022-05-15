Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 215 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

BIOVF opened at $20.00 on Friday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

