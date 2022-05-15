Susquehanna Cuts TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $620.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TDG. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $707.33.
TransDigm Group stock opened at $563.81 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $537.55 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $631.53 and its 200 day moving average is $629.90.
In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total transaction of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
