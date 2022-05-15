Susquehanna Cuts TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $620.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TDG. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $707.33.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group stock opened at $563.81 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $537.55 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $631.53 and its 200 day moving average is $629.90.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total transaction of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.