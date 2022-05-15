Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $150.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DAVA. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endava presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.44.

Endava stock opened at $103.98 on Friday. Endava has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.73. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Endava will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 22.6% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,864,000 after purchasing an additional 328,712 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Endava by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,091,000 after buying an additional 468,413 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,882,000 after acquiring an additional 428,558 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,266,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,676,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

