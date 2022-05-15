Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.28

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.28 and traded as high as C$10.24. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$10.02, with a volume of 1,102,859 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGY. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares upgraded Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

The stock has a market cap of C$835.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65.

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$143.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$124.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Surge Energy Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

