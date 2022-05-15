Super Zero Protocol Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $37.34 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,084.55 or 0.06894525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00070059 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000825 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 622,317,128 coins and its circulating supply is 354,457,926 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.