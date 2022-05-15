Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.15.

RUN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,163,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,257,698. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 2.24. Sunrun has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $60.60.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $33,299.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,748 shares of company stock worth $1,225,347. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $858,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sunrun by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 14,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.