Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.05. 3,282,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,460. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

