Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Up 47.5% in April

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 597,300 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the April 15th total of 405,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUTNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SUTNY opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers asset formation and management, asset administration, and inheritance and succession; and finance operations and arrangement of various financing schemes, corporate consultations, and M&A advisory services, as well as operates as a general provider of solutions for various transactions with corporate clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.