Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

SMFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 535,400.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,719.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

