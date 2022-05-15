Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
SMFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.
