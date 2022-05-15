Stox (STX) Market Capitalization Hits $180,628.31

Stox (STX) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Stox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Stox has a market capitalization of $180,628.31 and approximately $947.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stox has traded 49.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Stox

STX is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 53,816,469 coins and its circulating supply is 50,422,076 coins. The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stox’s official website is www.stox.com . Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

