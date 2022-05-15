StockNews.com Upgrades Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) to “Buy”

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Get Quidel alerts:

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $100.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.02. Quidel has a 1 year low of $88.05 and a 1 year high of $180.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.87.

Quidel ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.05 million. Quidel had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quidel will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,736,000 after buying an additional 38,137 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 13.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,734,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,871,000 after buying an additional 201,579 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,274,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,990,000 after buying an additional 409,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,633,000 after buying an additional 31,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 16.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,540,000 after buying an additional 143,085 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quidel (Get Rating)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.