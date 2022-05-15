StockNews.com Upgrades Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $198.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is presently 210.00%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 9,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $35,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 9,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,476.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,461,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 159,333 shares of company stock valued at $640,619 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 151,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 4.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

