StockNews.com Upgrades CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) to Buy

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $106.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.82. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $102.39 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,618,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

