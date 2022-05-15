StockNews.com Upgrades CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) to Buy

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $106.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.82. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $102.39 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
About CSW Industrials (Get Rating)
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.
