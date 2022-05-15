StockNews.com Lowers Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $6.97.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:UEPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 20.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Monde Nkosi bought 12,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $60,716.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 69,539 shares of company stock valued at $346,557 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,055,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 88,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,293,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

