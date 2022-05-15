StockNews.com Lowers Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

MYGN stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 209.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

