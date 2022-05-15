StockNews.com Lowers MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

MCFT stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $428.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.88.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 9.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 58.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 36,995 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 37.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

