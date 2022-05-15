StockNews.com Lowers BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of LND stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $400.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.85.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $119.27 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 6,646.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 73,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 0.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

