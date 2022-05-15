StockNews.com Lowers Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

ARWR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.17.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.87 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 362.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

