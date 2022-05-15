StockNews.com Lowers Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AEG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aegon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.37) to €5.00 ($5.26) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.58) to €5.60 ($5.89) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.26) to €4.70 ($4.95) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.34.
NYSE:AEG opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
About Aegon (Get Rating)
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.
