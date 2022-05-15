StockNews.com Lowers Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AEG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aegon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.37) to €5.00 ($5.26) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.58) to €5.60 ($5.89) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.26) to €4.70 ($4.95) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.34.

NYSE:AEG opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aegon by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Aegon by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

