StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) by 1,058,500.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.