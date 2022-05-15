StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $15.12 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pro-Dex by 298.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.