StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVIV opened at $3.79 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47,579 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

