StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $19.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $204.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.52. Investar has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 2,314 shares of company stock worth $46,759 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Investar by 28.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Investar in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Investar in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Investar by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Investar in the second quarter worth about $361,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

