StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $0.23 on Friday. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Genocea Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,652,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 150,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.