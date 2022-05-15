StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

GLMD stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

