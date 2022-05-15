StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.20. Coffee has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $6.28.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVA. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coffee by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coffee during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coffee by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coffee by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coffee (Get Rating)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

See Also

