StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.20. Coffee has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $6.28.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.37%.
About Coffee (Get Rating)
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
