StockNews.com Downgrades Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.10.

CROX stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Crocs has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.21.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 12,356 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Beth J. Kaplan purchased 1,430 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.63 per share, with a total value of $99,570.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 45,298 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,758. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Crocs by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,749,000 after purchasing an additional 292,559 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 122,731 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Crocs by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,059,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,031,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

