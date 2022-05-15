STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.09

Shares of STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 30.09 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 26.80 ($0.33). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 26.80 ($0.33), with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.92 million and a PE ratio of 9.24.
STM Group Company Profile (LON:STM)
