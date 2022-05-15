Stifel Nicolaus Raises Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target to C$13.75

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BNEFF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of BNEFF stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $301.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63.

Bonterra Energy ( OTCMKTS:BNEFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 67.59% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

