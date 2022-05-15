Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$16.50

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DALXF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS DALXF opened at $9.61 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

