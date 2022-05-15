Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Steel Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SPLP opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $875.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $431.86 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,405,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,211,000 after acquiring an additional 268,623 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,387,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 92,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

