STARSHIP (STARSHIP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5,312.00

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 43.5% lower against the US dollar. STARSHIP has a market cap of $2.57 million and $5,312.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STARSHIP alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.39 or 0.00530520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00036516 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,679.79 or 2.01166198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008632 BTC.

STARSHIP Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STARSHIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STARSHIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.