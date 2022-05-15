Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Boosted by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.01. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

