Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Holdings Trimmed by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $121.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.53 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.62.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.69.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

