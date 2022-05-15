Standard Protocol (STND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $66,436.00

Standard Protocol (STND) traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 48.9% against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $634,745.37 and $66,436.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.53 or 0.00522943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00036843 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,865.39 or 1.98731675 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

