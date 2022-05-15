StaFi Hits One Day Volume of $13.54 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded up 43.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001093 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, StaFi has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. StaFi has a market cap of $19.99 million and $13.54 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00113970 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000637 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00022366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.97 or 0.00307128 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00031680 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000237 BTC.

StaFi Profile

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

