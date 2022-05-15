Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Acquired by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 68,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period.

PSLV traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.21. 7,675,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,907,030. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

