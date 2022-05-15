Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.67

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.67 and traded as low as C$14.16. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at C$14.19, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.67.

