SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the April 15th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $832,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMAP opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92. SportsMap Tech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

