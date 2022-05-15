Splinterlands (SPS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.18 Million

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.00522899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00036372 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,631.20 or 1.94375782 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008523 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

