Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Global Inc. is a provider of space-based data, analytics and space services. Spire Global Inc., formerly known as NavSight Holdings Inc., is based in VIENNA, Va. “

Get Spire Global alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SPIR. Bank of America lowered Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Spire Global in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPIR opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. Spire Global has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Spire Global by 500.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 913,698 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 10.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 43,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 136.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,876 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Spire Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Spire Global (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire Global (SPIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.