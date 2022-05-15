Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

SPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a £105 ($129.45) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a £131.20 ($161.76) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a £135.90 ($167.55) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of £126.03 ($155.38).

SPX opened at £111.85 ($137.90) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.25 billion and a PE ratio of 35.23. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of £105.65 ($130.26) and a twelve month high of £172.25 ($212.37). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is £121.98 and its 200 day moving average price is £136.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 97.50 ($1.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

In other news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of £123 ($151.65), for a total value of £656,943 ($809,940.82). Also, insider Jane Kingston acquired 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of £125 ($154.11) per share, for a total transaction of £197,500 ($243,496.49).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

