Spectrecoin Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00117767 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000651 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00023815 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017444 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $95.98 or 0.00307868 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

